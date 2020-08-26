STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling case: ED summons more people who allegedly paid commissions to Swapna Suresh

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Sarita PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to September 9. They were examined by the court via video conferencing.

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money trail in the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channels has issued notices to more people who allegedly paid commissions to the prime accused Swapna Suresh. This was stated in the report filed by the agency at the Special Court for PMLA cases in Kochi on Wednesday.

The ED in its report stated that it interrogated the director of Sane Ventures LLP which was also involved in the construction of an apartment complex at Vadakancherry in Thrissur as part of the Life Mission project funded by the UAE Red Crescent.

"The statement of Vinod PV, Director of Sane Venture LLP, Ernakulam, was recorded on Tuesday wherein he inter alia stated that he did not pay any commission to Swapna. Further summons to other persons alleged to have paid commissions to Swapna have also been issued for recording their statements," stated the report.

Earlier, it was revealed that Swapna had received the commission from UAFX solutions and Forth Force for executing various deals with the UAE consulate. Directors of these agencies have been issued summons to appear for the interrogation.

The ED also mentioned the statement given by former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar's chartered accountant Venugopal in the report. Venugopal and Swapna started a joint bank locker from which cash and gold ornaments were seized. "He admitted that as a joint locker holder, he is answerable to the cash and the valuables kept in the bank locker and Swapna has not informed him of the source of the said gold and cash," it stated in the report.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Sarita PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to September 9. They were examined by the court via video conferencing.

