Health dept goes ahead with preparations for NEET

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A national level campaign is on to postpone NEET/ JEE exams in view of the pandemic spread. However, the state health department is going ahead with preparations to conduct the exam. It came out with a directive regarding quarantine of students and parents who will arrive in the state for attending the exam. Though a 14-day quarantine has been stipulated for the students before attending the exam, certain concessions were also enlisted.

"The state has decided to go ahead with the preparations to conduct the exam in a risk-free manner. For that all possible measures are being taken," said an officer of the health department. According to the officer, the directive on quarantine is a follow-up to the advisory regarding the conduct of NEET, released on August 12. The test is scheduled for September 13.

To ensure that infection transmission does not happen during the exam, the department has stipulated that students appearing for the exam coming from abroad and other states should remain in home/institutional quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in the state. The parent/guardian should also be in quarantine for 14 days if they are planning to accompany the student. It has also been decided to allocate separate examination centres or classrooms for students under quarantine and for those coming from containment zones/ hotspots.