STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Health dept goes ahead with preparations for NEET

A national level campaign is on to postpone NEET/ JEE exams in view of the pandemic spread.

Published: 26th August 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

NEET entrance PG

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A national level campaign is on to postpone NEET/ JEE exams in view of the pandemic spread. However, the state health department is going ahead with preparations to conduct the exam. It came out with a directive regarding quarantine of students and parents who will arrive in the state for attending the exam. Though a 14-day quarantine has been stipulated for the students before attending the exam, certain concessions were also enlisted.

"The state has decided to go ahead with the preparations to conduct the exam in a risk-free manner. For that all possible measures are being taken," said an officer of the health department. According to the officer, the directive on quarantine is a follow-up to the advisory regarding the conduct of NEET, released on August 12. The test is scheduled for September 13.

To ensure that infection transmission does not happen during the exam, the department has stipulated that students appearing for the exam coming from abroad and other states should remain in home/institutional quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in the state. The parent/guardian should also be in quarantine for 14 days if they are planning to accompany the student. It has also been decided to allocate separate examination centres or classrooms for students under quarantine and for those coming from containment zones/ hotspots. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp