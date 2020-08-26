STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to follow Covid reinfection case in Hong Kong closely

With Hong Kong reporting the first documented case of Covid-19 reinfection, the state has decided to keep a close watch on the unfolding developments.

Published: 26th August 2020 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Hong Kong reporting the first documented case of Covid-19 reinfection, the state has decided to keep a close watch on the unfolding developmentsAccording to health department officials, staring at an expected peak of Covid cases, the report of reinfection has presented another challenge altogether. However, the officials added though the state is yet to deal with a case of reinfection, it has been decided to closely watch what international agencies like WHO or Centres for Disease Control in the US have to say in the reinfection case.

"It still remains unknown whether a recovered patient can get reinfected with Covid-19. It is a matter of investigation. The case of reinfection that was reported from Hong Kong on Monday is being widely discussed. It is understood that the findings are yet to be peer-reviewed and are not available in public domain," said an expert in infectious disease with the health department.

At the same time, the official added that the department will keep an ear to the ground to understand the evolving situation so as to adopt swift strategy if needed."Usually it is the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which has a final word in matters like this at the national level. But sometimes it might take its own time. Thus the state will keep a close watch on international-level findings to act swiftly. Such a strategy has been followed by the state from the very beginning of the pandemic," the expert said.B Ekbal, chairman, state expert committee for Covid-19, said so far no evidence of reinfection has come to the fore and the state will wait for the advice of ICMR to proceed further.

