No-confidence ‘farce’: BJP flays govt, Opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP has accused the government and the opposition of approaching the special session of the assembly in an ‘irresponsible manner’ and turning the entire no-confidence motion into a ‘farce’.BJP state president K Surendran told reporters that a ‘strategic mistake’ committed by the Opposition ensured the government used the opportunity to blow its own trumpet on various issues.“The irresponsible actions of the government and Opposition tarnished the image of the assembly. Due to the Opposition’s abject failure, the chief minister was able to evade all the questions directed at him,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Surendran said the Opposition first siding with the government on a resolution introduced by it and then moving a no-confidence motion against the ruling dispensation on the same day, was unheard of.“Chennithala does not have the capability to take on the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan. If the BJP had more members in the assembly, the chief minister would have found the going tough,” Surendran said.

He said the chief minister not only sidelined the allegations related to the gold smuggling case, he also misled the House by stating that the NIA has not blamed his office.The probe agencies had told the court that Swapna Suresh had links to the Chief Minister’s Office and knew Pinarayi while working in the consulate. But Pinarayi sidelined these aspects and misled the House, Surendran said.

The BJP leader also accused Pinarayi of using the assembly as a platform for communal divide by raising the Ayodhya Ram temple issue which has been amicably settled by the Supreme Court. He said Pinarayi was trying to woo the minorities by justifying Minister KT Jaleel in the UAE consulate- Quran controversy.Surendran also termed the High Court’s order to hand over the Periya twin murder case to the CBI as as a ‘major blow to the government’

Chennithala comes down on Speaker

T’Puram: A day after the no-confidence motion was presented in the assembly which also saw the resolution against the Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan being denied, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala unleashed his tirade against the speaker. Inaugurating the day-long satyagraha by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation, Chennithala said the speaker remained a “meek spectator”. He also wrote to the speaker against the latter’s biased action for not curtailing Pinarayi’s long speech. Chennithala said even though the Opposition had failed in the motion, they have emerged victorious before people. The Opposition’s aim was to expose the corrupt practices of the government, which has been achieved, he said.

Satyagraha from September 4

Demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation, the BJP state unit will conduct ‘satyagraha’ in all districts, led by the district presidents concerned, on September 4, 5 and 6. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and other feeder organisations will take up the agitation throughout September, Surendran said, adding that the protest will be held in adherence to Covid protocol.