Over 40,000 Covid recoveries in Kerala, active cases cross 21k

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state recorded a new high in Novel Coronavirus cases on Tuesday. In all, 2,375 cases were reported on the day. At the same time, the number of those who are recovering from the illness is also soaring as the total recovered ones crossed the 40,000 mark. Of the cases detected on the day, 2,142 people were infected through contact and these include 174 cases whose source of infection remains unknown.

The infected includes 61 returnees from abroad and 118 from other states. 49 health workers and five staffers of INHS were also infected. 10 deaths were reported on the day, thus taking the total Covid death tally to 244. Most of the cases were reported from Malappuram (454). 1456 people recovered on the day. The state now has 21,232 active cases and 40, 343 recovered ones.