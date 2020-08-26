STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protocol office came under radar after gold smuggling

 The Protocol Office in the General Administration Department (GAD) came under the lens of Central agencies during the gold smuggling probe.

Said Alavi and Mohammed Anwar T M, who were arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case, coming out of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) Court in Kochi on Thursday |

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Protocol Office in the General Administration Department (GAD) came under the lens of Central agencies during the gold smuggling probe. The reason is that any diplomatic baggage will be released by the Customs only after the consulate officials produce a confirmation letter and duty exemption certificate from the State Protocol Department.

To issue this letter and certificate, the consulate officials should submit an application letter, along with the list of materials being imported, to the Protocol Office. However, the Protocol Office told the NIA and Customs that they have not issued any such certificate or letter in the last two years. Going by this statement, the diplomatic baggage, including the consignment weighing more than four tonnes brought on March 4, were being brought in using fabricated documents. 

The handling of the March 4 consignment had evoked suspicion among the agencies for two reasons. One  due to its volume and secondly because a government vehicle was used to transport the consignment to Malappuram. 

Later, Minorities Welfare Minister K T Jaleel revealed the consignment contained religious books donated by the consulate and he had directed the C-APT officials to transport it in a vehicle that was carrying school books to Malappuram. Apart from this, the Protocol Office facilitates the meeting between consulate officials and government authorities, including ministers and the office will be having records of the meetings.

Why is the Oppn alleging foulplay?
The Protocol Office facilitates between the UAE Consulate officials and the government authorities, including ministers. The office will be having records of these meetings. It’s in this context that the Opposition has alleged that the fire could be part of a conspiracy to destroy documents related to gold smuggling case.

