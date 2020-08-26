STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Secretariat fire: UDF takes it up with Governor, seeks NIA probe

 A day after the no-confidence motion in the Assembly, Opposition UDF is taking up big time the Secretariat fire to corner the government.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visiting Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. V S Sivakumar, MLA, is also seen | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A day after the no-confidence motion in the Assembly, Opposition UDF is taking up big time the Secretariat fire to corner the government. Soon after opening protesting in front of the Secretariat, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in an attempt to apprise him of the seriousness of the issue. The UDF will observe Black Day across the state on Wednesday. He demanded an NIA probe into the accident.

Speaking to reporters later,he said files belonging to the three sections, political section, and another section where the foreign trips of the officials as well as the secret files pertaining to various political happenings were destroyed.“There were only very few staff in the protocol department of the Secretariat where the fire broke out. There was a deliberate effort to sabotage the evidence where files belonging to gold smuggling case were destroyed,” he said. UDF convener Benny Behanan maintained that a government-level probe will not reveal the actual truth behind the sabotage.

BJP demands probe by Central agencies 
T’Puram: BJP state president K Surendran termed the incident a sabotage. “The government set fire to the files when it realised that the CM and Minister K T Jaleel will come under the probe into the gold smuggling case,” Surendran told reporters. He demanded that the Home Ministry and NIA should probe the mishap. Meanwhile, BJP will observe Wednesday as a protest day. 

