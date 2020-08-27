Gold smuggling case: NIA records arrest of four more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA on Wednesday arrested four more persons in the case related to the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel. The agency also raided various jewellery shops and houses of accused persons in Kozhikode and Malappuram.The arrested persons are Jifsal C V of Kozhikode, Aboobacker P of Malappuram, Muhammad Abdu Shameem of Kozhikode, and Abdul Hameed P M of Malappuram. They were arrested by Customs earlier and are currently in jail.

The NIA team visited the jail to record their arrests. “They were the jewellers who bought the gold smuggled through diplomatic cargo. Two of them were financiers. We will produce them before court on Thursday and seek their custody,” NIA sources said.

Meanwhile, NIA team from Kochi conducted raids in various parts of Kozhikode and Malappuram from morning. “Searches were conducted at the accused’s houses, as well as the Malabar Jewellery owned by Aboobacker, Amen Jewellery in Malappuram owned by Abdul Hameed, and Ambi Jewellery, Kozhikode, owned by Shamsudeen. Several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized,” a statement from NIA said.NIA has named Shamsudeen an accused. However, his arrest was not recorded due to health reasons. Shamsudeen was also interrogated by Customs. He is the relative of accused Samju.