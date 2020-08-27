Govt’s circular proves fire incident was deliberate, says Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citing a circular issued by the state government last month on precautions to be taken against a possible fire outbreak in the Secretariat, BJP president K Surendran on Wednesday alleged that the document proves the government had anticipated the fire incident and that the entire episode was staged. Surendran told reporters here that a circular issued by the General Administration Department on July 13 had advised various departments that paper files stacked in cupboards, almirahs and also kept on tables should be cleared immediately to prevent fire mishap.

“Did the Pinarayi Vijayan government have the foresightedness to predict the fire incident?,” Surendran asked in a lighter vein. He said it goes on to prove that the fire mishap was part of a planned script. Surendran said such a circular was on the lines of a letter issued by the Chief Secretary to justify Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s claim that the CCTV in the Chief Minister’s Office had stopped functioning after lightning and that the visuals could not be retrieved.

“The state government should clarify how a fire mishap occurred even after alerting officials to take precautions and that too in an office that was shut down as part of Covid-related precautions,” Surendran demanded. He also wondered how two government officials, close to the ruling party, were present in the Protocol office that was shut down. Surendran disputed the claim that all confidential files in the Secretariat were e-files. He said all sensitive and confidential files exist only in paper form. These include files pertaining to the Chief Minister’s foreign trips and who all accompanied him, he said.

Surendran also flayed Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta for driving away journalists and political leaders from the Secretariat on Tuesday evening.