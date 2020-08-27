Jail official files report on Viyyur I-Day fete row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The jail superintendent has filed a report before the NIA court regarding the row at the Viyyur High Security Prison, where prisoners convicted in NIA cases alleged that they were being tortured for refusing to take part in the Independence Day event. The court sought the report after K A Anoop, Kalamassery bus burning case accused, alleged human rights violation by the jail officials.

“A majority of the prisoners did not attend the event fearing Covid. But the officials laid the entire blame on NIA case prisoners,” Anoop said. Meanwhile, the Prisons department claimed the prisoners tried to disrupt the event by making loud noises. The court will give an order in the petition on September 4.