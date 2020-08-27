Kerala secretariat fire: No important files lost; Congress, BJP trying to start riot, says CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Congress and BJP raking up the secretariat fire incident, alleging sabotage to destroy crucial evidence in the gold smuggling case, the government and CPM have hit back with a strong defence. While Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said the protests are part of a conspiracy hatched by the Congress and BJP, the CPM alleged a deliberate move to start a riot. Jayarajan said none of the files had been lost and no file was completely destroyed.

Jayarajan alleged a conspiracy behind the protests. On Tuesday, activists led by leaders of the parties attacked the police, he said.

“Instead of leading violent activities, Chennithala should be able to do justice to his job. They organised protests as a continuation of this. None of us are responsible for the Opposition’s pathetic failure in the assembly,” he alleged.

He warned that those who force youngsters and students into agitation would be answerable to their parents. “Chennithala and K Surendran, by their deeds, were actually taking a stance against dousing the fire. The state government has nothing to hide. The protocol officials have given their report that none of the files have been lost. No file was completely destroyed,” he pointed out.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan accused Congress and BJP of trying to start a riot to cover up their loss of face over the UDF’s dismal failure to pass the no-confidence motion.

“That the BJP and Congress are jointly attempting to start a riot should be viewed seriously. Soon after the fire, both Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state president K Surendran reached the secretariat and did all to start a riot,” Kodiyeri alleged.

Despite it being evident that only a few inconsequential papers were gutted, they tried to come up with a false story with the aid of the media. Since all important files in the secretariat are kept under the e-filing system, no important document was lost.

The Opposition is attempting to spread lies, despite being aware of this, he said.

He also criticised the protests that were organised violating COVID protocol. He demanded that an investigation into the fire should also look into the interference by Congress and BJP leaders.

There should be action against those who were at the helm of the violence that broke out at the secretariat after the fire.