Protests, Onam crowd may affect Covid care

The department fears that the new developments will result in super spread.

Published: 27th August 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

In the past, Onam was a market-driven festival and this year, the Onam festival will be more realistic and simple. (Express Illustrations | Tapas Ranjan)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The projections that have come so far say that the state will have to deal with a peak in Covid cases from September. Considering the same, plans are afoot to deal with it. But now throwing the plans haywire, the state is facing a double whammy - the new wave of protests across the state against the fire accident in the Secretariat and growing crowds related to Onam. 

The department fears that the new developments will result in super spread. At the same time, for the third week in a row, the positivity rate continues to remain high in Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, rnakulam and Kasaragod districts.  “At various levels, preparations are on to deal with the expected peak. But it seems that such a situation will arrive much earlier than expected as people tend to flout Covid guidelines rampantly. A dangerous situation is at hand,” said an officer of the health department.  Echoing the same, Health Minister K K Shailaja in a statement said lowering the guards against the virus will have a severe impact.

 “It has been observed that in the past two days, the state has seen a wave of protests. It seems they might become virus carriers and might infect their family members and others,” said Shailaja. An epidemiologist associated with Covid-19 prevention and control programmes said, “The ongoing protests are sure to become an accelerant. If there are silent spreaders, the situation will only worsen.”

