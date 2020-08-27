STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Secretariat fire: ADGP-led probe team visits spot

However, the probe team has been asked to collect all pieces of evidence before reaching a conclusion.

Published: 27th August 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel examining the General Administration Department at the Secretariat, which houses the protocol section, after fire broke out in the building | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The team led by ADGP Manoj Abraham commenced the probe into the fire outbreak at General Administration Department building in the Secretariat on Wednesday by visiting the office and collecting evidence. Fingerprint and forensic experts were part of the team. “Preliminary assessment is that a short-circuit triggered the fire. There was a wall-mounted fan which had faulty wiring and the short-circuit could have occurred in the wire supplying power to the fan. The fire erupted from that portion of the room,” said a source.

However, the probe team has been asked to collect all pieces of evidence before reaching a conclusion. “The forensic evidence has been collected and a mahassar prepared. After perusing them, we will file a report with the state police chief,” said the source.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera declined to comment on the progress of the probe saying it was too early to reach a conclusion. “The case will be probed without any bias. This is the first phase of the probe and the officers are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. We will not jump to any conclusion and are probing the matter very seriously,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Secretariat Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp