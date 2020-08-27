Secretariat fire: ADGP-led probe team visits spot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The team led by ADGP Manoj Abraham commenced the probe into the fire outbreak at General Administration Department building in the Secretariat on Wednesday by visiting the office and collecting evidence. Fingerprint and forensic experts were part of the team. “Preliminary assessment is that a short-circuit triggered the fire. There was a wall-mounted fan which had faulty wiring and the short-circuit could have occurred in the wire supplying power to the fan. The fire erupted from that portion of the room,” said a source.

However, the probe team has been asked to collect all pieces of evidence before reaching a conclusion. “The forensic evidence has been collected and a mahassar prepared. After perusing them, we will file a report with the state police chief,” said the source.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera declined to comment on the progress of the probe saying it was too early to reach a conclusion. “The case will be probed without any bias. This is the first phase of the probe and the officers are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. We will not jump to any conclusion and are probing the matter very seriously,” he said.