Secretariat fire: Opposition on attack mode, govt raises firewall

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a fire in the protocol section of the Government Secretariat triggered a political wildfire, the state witnessed widespread protests and violence on Wednesday with the Opposition UDF and the BJP turning it into major political campaigns against the Left government. While the Congress-led UDF observed a ‘Black Day’, the BJP marked a ‘Protest Day’. They alleged the fire was a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence related to the gold smuggling case. The government and the CPM fortified their defences accusing the Congress and the BJP of attempting to “start a riot” in the state.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to summon the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary. He also shot off a letter to the Governor demanding his intervention in the issue as the fire occurred in a critical section that had evidence related to the gold smuggling case.

“Therefore, I appeal to Governor to come in the exercise of his constitutional powers to summon and direct the Chief Minister to submit all documents and evidence called for by the investigating agencies and ensure their safe transmission within a short reasonable time frame,” Chennithala said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the two high-level teams tasked with probing the fire incident got down to work. Led by ADGP Manoj Abraham and Disaster Management Commissioner A Kowsigan, the teams collected evidence from the spot on Wednesday. Sources said preliminary examinations suggested the fire occurred due to a short-circuit, ruling out sabotage. Earlier, the Cantonment Police registered cases against BJP state chief K Surendran and Congress MLA V S Sivakumar on the charge of trespassing into the Secretariat premises. A total of 12 cases were registered in connection with various incidents related to the protests.

The state cabinet on Wednesday looked into the incident and observed security lapses in activists entering the Secretariat premises. It tasked the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) with taking immediate steps to ensure foolproof security at the Secretariat. The government insisted the fire was a normal one and that none of the important files were destroyed. State Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said no files were gutted completely.

‘Agitation part of conspiracy’

To put the Opposition on the defensive, minister E P Jayarajan alleged the agitation were part of a conspiracy hatched by the Congress and the BJP, and that BJP workers entered the Secretariat premises armed with weapons.Sources in the General Administration Department ruled out the possibility of a fire set off by a section of people to destroy files. The agencies probing the gold smuggling case told TNIE that they had collected almost all details required from the office of the chief protocol officer in connection with the smuggling case.