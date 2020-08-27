Tax waiver helps bring private buses back to roads

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to completely exempt stage and contract carriage owners from paying vehicle tax in the July-September quarter. It has also decided to exempt buses owned by educational institutions from paying the tax for the period of April to September. The decision came as a shot in the arm for private bus operators, who were already burdened by the expenses amid operational losses.

In a joint statement, both the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF) and the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation (AKBOO) have now announced their decision to ply more buses on the road. “The cabinet decision is important for the survival of the private bus industry. We do hope that the government will also consider our demand for a long-term package that includes relaxation in vehicle tax and diesel subsidy,” said Lawrence Babu, general secretary, KSPBOF. He further added that the government had also assured to promote trips connecting more than two districts.