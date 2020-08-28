STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t rush, wait for probe report on Secretariat fire, CM tells Opposition

He said the fire was reported near the protocol 2(A) and 5 sections.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Files scattered around after fire broke out at the Secretariat building housing the General Administration Department and the protocol section.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day the Governor referred a letter from the Opposition to him for action, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cited preliminary probe findings to stress that no important files were destroyed in the fire at the Secretariat protocol section. Some files were partially gutted, he said, and urged the Opposition to wait till the investigation report is out to gain more clarity in the matter. “A detailed investigation will be carried out. Let them probe. It’s better not to rush. Let’s wait for the report,” the CM said. He said the fire was reported near the protocol 2(A) and 5 sections.

While a special police team under ADGP Manoj Abraham is probing the matter, the technical aspects of the incident are being looked into by a team led by Disaster Management Commissioner A Kowsigan. The latter will look into the reason for the fire and the precautions to be taken. While the report will be out within a week, it has been decided to strengthen the security at the Secretariat, he said.

Reiterating the government stand that it is ready to give all files that NIA had asked for, the CM criticised political activists entering the Secretariat premises without adhering to security norms, especially those required during the Covid times. “Such things shouldn’t have happened. The government views the breach seriously,” he said. Pinarayi alleged the Congress and the BJP tried to give a new dimension to the fire incident.

Covid-19 protocol violated during protests, alleges CM

“BJP state president K Surendran came first, followed closely by the UDF leaders, and tried to create issues there. Following this, there were violent protests across the state, thereby creating an environment conducive for Covid transmission. Covid protocol and related norms were violated,” he said. Earlier, Governor Mohammed Khan forwarded to the CM, for “appropriate consideration”, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s letter demanding action over the Secretariat fire, alleging a deliberate move to destroy evidence in the gold smuggling case.

Chennithala had approached the Governor urging him to intervene to safeguard important evidence in the case. While the UDF demanded an NIA probe into the incident, the BJP wanted a judicial inquiry. BJP state chief K Surendran said a probe under judicial scrutiny was needed as ministers were trying to sabotage the ongoing investigation. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran ruled out the sabotage angle and criticised the UDF for indulging in such shameful campaigns. Meanwhile, the Kowsigan panel submitted a 11-point proposal to the chief secretary seeking round-the-clock security for the protocol office till the probe is over.

PROPOSAL SUBMITTED The Kowsigan panel submitted a 11-point proposal to chief secretary seeking round-the-clock security for protocol office till probe is over

