Ensure quota for persons with disabilities, says HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to ensure 4 per cent job reservation in all aided educational institutions for persons with disabilities. As per the order issued on the basis of Disabilities Act, 2016, 4 per cent of the total vacancies in all the aided educational institutions put together, with effect from April 19, 2017, will be reserved for those with disabilities. On the basis of Disabilities Act, 1995, the state will also ensure 3 per cent reservation with retrospective effect from February 7, 1996, till April 18, 2017.

While disposing of the petition filed by the NSS and other managements of educational institutions challenging the government order, Justice P V Asha directed the managements to conduct appointments in tune with the order in implementation of the 1995 Act and Right to Persons with Disability Act 2016.