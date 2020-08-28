Gold smuggling case: Former IT fellow fails to appear for quizzing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Arun Balachandran, former IT fellow to the CM, on Thursday failed to appear before the Customs for interrogation in connection with the gold smuggling case. “Citing a personal reason, he sought more time to appear for the interrogation. We will issue fresh summons next week,” a Customs official said.

The Customs will also interrogate officials of the Kerala State Centre for Advanced Printing and Training (C-APT) soon. Arun is a close aide of former principal secretary M Sivasankar. On Sivasankar’s instance, he had arranged an apartment on rent for Jayasankar, accused Swapna Suresh’s husband. The flat located near the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly used by the accused to hatch the conspiracy for smuggling gold. Arun was also familiar with Swapna as both had worked for various entities under the state IT department headed by Sivasankar.

Cong alleges backstage adjustments between BJP and CPM

Kochi: Alleging backstage deals between the CPM and BJP to sabotage the investigation into the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, Congress senior leader P T Thomas MLA said the delay in raiding the office and residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was complicating the case. Though some accused persons have been arrested, there are interventions to ensure that the investigation does not reach people who are involved in the anti-national conspiracy, he told mediapersons here on Thursday.

24x7 security sought for protocol office till probe is over

T’Puram: The state disaster management commissioner A Kowsigan has submitted an 11-point demand to the chief secretary as part of the probe into the fire at the protocol office at the Secretariat. The government has formed a multi-departmental committee headed by Kowsigan to look into various aspects related to the fire. The committee has insisted that no files should be moved to and from the political protocol section till the probe is over. Other demands include installing a 24x7 CCTV camera at the office where the fire broke out.