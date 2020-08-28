STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Inebriated man 'killed in self-defence' after he stabbed teenager's eye, attacked others

The deceased was known to create trouble in society and for his family and is said to have attempted suicide in front of a police officer.

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A young inebriated man was killed allegedly by residents in Kerala's Manjeshwar when he went on a stabbing spree, partially blinding a teenager and injuring another person, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Kripakara (26) alias Annu of Berika near Miyapadavu in Meeja panchayat. He was known to create trouble in society and for his family, said a police officer. Around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Kripakara went to the house of Jithesh (17), two kms away in the same locality, said the officer.

The teenager, who lived with his mother and elder sister, a nursing student,  had warned Kripakara not to come to his house.  But Kripakara picked up a fight with the boy and stabbed his right eye with a pair of scissors, said the officer of SI-rank.

He added that Jithesh ran out to the house of Umesh and Shivan. "Kripakara followed the boy. He stabbed Umesh, too, when the neighbours tried to stop him," the officer said.

The neighbours retaliated and Kripakara suffered multiple stab injuries on the face, neck, and chest. He was taken to Kasaragod Taluk Hospital where he died around 12:45 am. "The attack on Kripakara was purely in self-defence," he added. 

Jithesh, who passed class 12 this year, was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru. "The boy has lost sight in his right eye because of the stabbing," the sub-inspector said.

Police said that Kripakara did odd jobs and used the money to buy alcohol. He frequently used to create trouble in sHe said that he sisters and mother got fed up with him and moved to a rent house a few days ago. "One week ago, Kripakara tried to commit suicide in front of me," he added..

