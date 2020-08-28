STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No nod obtained from Centre for deal with Red Crescent, admits CM

However, he was quick to add that it was mandatory that the Centre should be ‘informed’ of such an agreement.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has not obtained the Centre’s permission before Life Mission and UAE-based humanitarian organisation Red Crescent entered into an agreement in the Wadakkancherry project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan admitted on Thursday.“As far as I understand, special permission (from the Centre) is not required. It is needed only when an agreement is signed with the government of another country or the regional government of a foreign country,” Pinarayi told reporters.

However, he was quick to add that it was mandatory that the Centre should be ‘informed’ of such an agreement. When asked whether the Centre was informed, Pinarayi said it could be done at a later stage as well.Pinarayi’s clarification comes on a day when Vikas Swarup, secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, told a parliamentary panel that the state had not obtained the Centre’s permission. Swarup said such a permission was mandatory when a state enters into an agreement with a foreign country or agency. 

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta had also clarified that the Centre’s permission was not obtained in the agreement with Red Crescent. He said this in a reply to a query by the Enforcement Directorate which is probing the alleged payment of kickbacks in connection with the project.The ED is currently probing the alleged payment of commission to the tune of `4.25 crore to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and others by Unitac, the builders entrusted by Red Crescent to execute the project.

The MoU for apartment complex in Thrissur’s Wadakkancherry was signed between Life Mission and Red Crescent in July 2019. The project was meant for homeless, landless people. The `20-crore project envisaged construction of a complex worth `14.5 crore and a `5.5-crore health centre.

Chennithala seeks CBI probe
Thrissur: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday sought a CBI probe into the alleged corruption behind the Life Mission project at Charalpparambu in Wadakkanchery here, after visiting the site with a UDF delegation. The front staged a one-day strike at Wadakkanchery seeking a probe into the project. Chennithala said the building could collapse during a strong monsoon. “Poor families have been cheated in the name of housing facilities,” he alleged. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran addressed the strike via a video conference and said the government was overflowing with corruption, all originating from the CMO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Red Crescent Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp