Secretariat fire probe report next week

HANAS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the fire outbreak at the Secretariat will submit its findings in the coming week. As part of the ongoing probe, the police team led by ADGP Manoj Abraham collected the CCTV visuals from the premises of the General Administration Department where the fire erupted and also handed over the forensic evidence collected from the place of fire to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for chemical analysis on Thursday.

A police source said burnt papers, wires, and sanitiser used for disinfecting the switch of the wall-mounted fan in the office were sent for forensic examination. The source said forensic examination is expected to give a clear idea of how the fire broke out in the Protocol section of the General Administration Department. “Forensic examination will reveal the presence of incendiary materials if the fire was an act of sabotage. The staff had stated that alcohol-based sanitiser was used to wipe the switch of the electrical fan. We have to check the percentage of alcohol in the sanitiser and see if alcohol was present in an excess amount than what was legally allowed,” the police source added.

The crucial phase of the probe will commence after the Electrical Inspectorate Department, the Public Works Department, and the FSL submit their reports to the probe team. The Fire and Rescue Department has already filed its preliminary report, which details the physical condition of the office and the spot when the firefighters arrived to douse the fire. “The firefighters are the first respondents. They can tell what they have seen at the spot of fire. That information is very crucial and we already have got a report in this regard from them,” said the source.

Meanwhile, a firefighter, who was part of the team that doused the fire, said when they arrived at the office no one was present inside. However, there were a few people standing near the staircase and this matter has been conveyed to the officials concerned. After the chemical analysis is done, the police will corroborate the data given in various reports and if there is any hint of the episode of fire outbreak being staged, they will scrutinise the CCTV footage to ascertain the truth.

Blaze was due to short-circuit, says Fire and Rescue Services

T’Puram: The fire outbreak in the Secretariat was due to short-circuit resulted by continuous use of wallmounted fan, said the report submitted by the Fire and Rescue Department to the government. The report mentioned that since the office was closed and there was no air circulation, only smoke was seen billowing out of the room. After being informed, the Fire and Rescue officials reached the spot and opened the door and that was when fire engulfed the files. It was due to increase in air circulation after the door was opened that led to fire. The report also said that the Secretariat staff had informed about the smoke and the fire broke out only after the fire and rescue officials reached the place.

BJP demands judicial probe into incident

Expressing dissatisfaction over the ongoing investigation into Tuesday’s fire incident in the Secretariat, BJP has demanded a judicial inquiry into the episode. BJP state president K Surendran told reporters that a probe under judicial scrutiny was needed as ministers were trying to sabotage the investigation. He said that while Kadakampally ruled out sabotage, ministers E P Jayarajan, G Sudhakaran and Thomas Isaac gave different versions of the incident. He also wondered why the chief minister has not uttered a word on the incident yet.