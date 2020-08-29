STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

56 per cent of Tamil migrants in Ernakulam have no access to toilets at home

The Tamil migrants in Ernakulam, which has the highest concentration of migrants in the state, alone constitutes around 20 per cent of the total migrants in the district.

Published: 29th August 2020 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers walking back home during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic

Migrant labourers walking back home during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. (File photo)

By Dinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Kerala became the third Open Defecation Free (ODF) state in the country in 2016, a study on inter-state migrant workers in Ernakulam -- the financial capital of the state -- has revealed that only 44 per cent of the Tamil migrant population in the district have access to toilets at their dwelling units.

The study, conducted by Welfare Services Ernakulam in association with the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) and the Delhi-based Caritas India, found that 82 per cent of the total migrant population in Ernakulam have access to functional toilets at their dwelling units. Ninety-four per cent of migrants from West Bengal and 89 per cent of migrants from Assam have access to toilets.

Fr Joseph Koluthuvellil, director of Welfare Services Ernakulam, known as Sahrudaya, said the issue of access to functional toilets at the dwelling place is a serious issue which the authorities have to give more attention to in the coming days. 

"We don't think that the rest of the 56 per cent of the Tamil migrant population is resorting to open defecation. But a certain percentage of them are resorting to such practices depending upon the availability of open spaces, while another section uses public toilets or toilet facilities at their workplaces," he said.

Most of them use shared accommodation at a nominal rate of Rs 750-1,000 per month for bed space. They will have to shell out around Rs 900 for public toilets if they use the paid toilet facility daily.
"But it's difficult to believe that they would spend around Rs 1,000 for toilet functions alone," the Sahrudaya director said.

Akhil Xavier Manuel, district migrant nodal medical officer with the National Health Mission, said Tamil migrants are a bit reluctant to follow various instructions while those from north India would follow the instructions, especially related to basic facilities like toilet, despite the fact that many of them are not accustomed to this.

Benoy Peter, executive director of CMID, said the issue is not just about toilets. While it was considered that migrant workers from Tamil Nadu were less vulnerable compared to workers from other states, the survey found that they belonged to some of the most vulnerable migrant communities in Ernakulam given the proportion of older persons, landlessness, lack of alternative income sources in native places, high level of indebtedness, footloose nature of their work, poor skill levels and poor washing habits.

The Tamil migrants in Ernakulam, which has the highest concentration of migrants in the state, alone constitutes around 20 per cent of the total migrants in the district. West Bengal natives constitute 41 per cent of the migrant population in the district followed by Assam (22 pc) and others (17 pc).

At the same time, 87 per cent of the total migrant population in Ernakulam has access to drinking water, with 72 per cent of the Tamil migrants having access.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil migrants open defecation
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp