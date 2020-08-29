56 per cent of Tamil migrants in Ernakulam have no access to toilets at home

Dinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Kerala became the third Open Defecation Free (ODF) state in the country in 2016, a study on inter-state migrant workers in Ernakulam -- the financial capital of the state -- has revealed that only 44 per cent of the Tamil migrant population in the district have access to toilets at their dwelling units.

The study, conducted by Welfare Services Ernakulam in association with the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) and the Delhi-based Caritas India, found that 82 per cent of the total migrant population in Ernakulam have access to functional toilets at their dwelling units. Ninety-four per cent of migrants from West Bengal and 89 per cent of migrants from Assam have access to toilets.

Fr Joseph Koluthuvellil, director of Welfare Services Ernakulam, known as Sahrudaya, said the issue of access to functional toilets at the dwelling place is a serious issue which the authorities have to give more attention to in the coming days.

"We don't think that the rest of the 56 per cent of the Tamil migrant population is resorting to open defecation. But a certain percentage of them are resorting to such practices depending upon the availability of open spaces, while another section uses public toilets or toilet facilities at their workplaces," he said.

Most of them use shared accommodation at a nominal rate of Rs 750-1,000 per month for bed space. They will have to shell out around Rs 900 for public toilets if they use the paid toilet facility daily.

"But it's difficult to believe that they would spend around Rs 1,000 for toilet functions alone," the Sahrudaya director said.

Akhil Xavier Manuel, district migrant nodal medical officer with the National Health Mission, said Tamil migrants are a bit reluctant to follow various instructions while those from north India would follow the instructions, especially related to basic facilities like toilet, despite the fact that many of them are not accustomed to this.

Benoy Peter, executive director of CMID, said the issue is not just about toilets. While it was considered that migrant workers from Tamil Nadu were less vulnerable compared to workers from other states, the survey found that they belonged to some of the most vulnerable migrant communities in Ernakulam given the proportion of older persons, landlessness, lack of alternative income sources in native places, high level of indebtedness, footloose nature of their work, poor skill levels and poor washing habits.

The Tamil migrants in Ernakulam, which has the highest concentration of migrants in the state, alone constitutes around 20 per cent of the total migrants in the district. West Bengal natives constitute 41 per cent of the migrant population in the district followed by Assam (22 pc) and others (17 pc).

At the same time, 87 per cent of the total migrant population in Ernakulam has access to drinking water, with 72 per cent of the Tamil migrants having access.