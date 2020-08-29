‘Guest artist’ remark on Tharoor triggers hot debate in state Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress has been showing uncharacteristic unity in attacking the Left government over a slew of issues but MP Shashi Tharoor, who had joined other dissenters to write a letter for leadership change in AICC, has triggered a hot debate in the party’s state unit with some youth leaders interestingly rallying behind the charismatic leader. Seven-time MP Kodikkunnil Suresh, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist, called Tharoor a “guest artist” and questioned his “political maturity” while former KPCC chief K Muraleedharan took potshots at his “global citizen” tag. Youth leader K S Sabarinadhan, however, found the tag to be an asset.

Tharoor was among the ‘group of 23’ that wrote to Sonia Gandhi recently, seeking urgent organisational overhaul. The state leadership, which reposed faith in her, has been scathing in its attack on Tharoor since then despite him holding up the white flag in a bid to buy truce.Tharoor had also earned the displeasure of the state leadership by openly supporting privatisation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport.Tharoor had sent out a conciliatory tweet late on Thursday.

“I’ve been silent for four days on recent events in @INCIndia because once the Congress President says the issue is behind us, it is the duty of all of us to work together constructively in the interests of the Party,” he tweeted.But Kodikkunnil, Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha, was not ready to relent. “Tharoor is certainly not a politician. He came to the Congress as a guest artist and still remains so,” said Kodikkunnil, who is also a KPCC working president.

He added that Tharoor may be a ‘global citizen,’ but that does not mean he should not take any decision or say anything according to his will. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran publicly rebuked Tharoor for joining senior leaders in their demand for leadership change. Mullappally said if Tharoor wanted to say something, he should have conveyed it at the appropriate party forum.

Muraleedharan echoed Mullappally’s view, terming the letter seeking leadership change the “most unwarranted”.But Tharoor found support in senior leader and MLA P T Thomas, who said attempts to weaken him were unfortunate. “A global citizen like Tharoor should be assessed on the basis of his greatness,” Thomas wrote on Facebook.

MLA Sabarinadhan, one of the well-known young faces of the party in the state, also rallied behind Tharoor. “It’s because of Tharoor’s stature as a global citizen that he was able to carry out many exemplary initiatives in Thiruvananthapuram during the Covid period. Tharoor is an asset to Indian democracy’s plurality and Congress party’s broad outlook,” said Sabarinadhan.

Student wing NSUI’s national secretary Eric Stephen, who listed out Tharoor’s achievements, said he is a leader who thinks leagues ahead for the welfare of his constituency.“Though there were attempts to finish him through false cases, the people of Thiruvananthapuram have held Tharoor close to their hearts. And Tharoor has held Indian National Congress and Thiruvananthapuram close to his heart as well,” Eric wrote on Facebook.