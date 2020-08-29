Investors press cheating charges against Manjeshwar MLA after his business goes kaput

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Manjeshwar MLA and owner of Fashion Gold MC Kamaruddin is in fresh trouble after three investors pressed charges against him for not returning their money.Chandera police on Friday registered three cases of cheating under Section 420 of the IPC against Kamaruddin and Pookoya Thangal, a religious leader and the MLA’s business partner. The complaints were filed by Abdul Shukkur of Kadankode in Cheruvathur and Arifa and Suhara of Vellur near Payyannur.

According to the complaint, Arifa and Suhara invested Rs 3 lakh each in Fashion Gold and Shukkur invested Rs 30 lakh. “We signed an agreement saying I will get a share of the profit proportional to my investment and the return of my money whenever I ask for it,” said Shukkur, who retired from the public works department in Abu Dhabi last year.

He said the MLA and the Thangal held talks with him and gave him their word, apart from the agreement, before taking his money last year.

“When I started asking for my money, the MLA started evading me,” he said. Fashion Gold ran stores in Payyannur, Thalassery, Cheruvathur and Kasaragod. All the stores are shut now. Kamaruddin said the slide started after demonetisation.

“Apart from individuals, at least nine Mahal committees have invested in the business without the permission of Wakf Board,” alleged the CPM.