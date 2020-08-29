STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala not to compromise on GST compensation

Centre’s classification of the compensation as GST implementation shortfall and Covid-19-led shortfall is unacceptable, said FM Isaac

Published: 29th August 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will demand the full compensation amount owed to the state by the Centre when it submits its feedback on the two options proposed by the latter to mobilise funds for GST compensation payment. The Centre’s classification of the compensation as GST implementation shortfall and Covid-19-led shortfall is unacceptable to the state, according to Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

This financial year (FY), a total of `6,000 crore is due for the state as compensation in the first quarter. The state had received `8,111 crore in the FY 2019-2020. The tax revenue in the first quarter, ie., `2,326 crore, is only 46.49 per cent of the previous year’s figure, which was `5,003.73 crore. The cash-strapped state is not in a position to accept any of the options proposed by the Centre, as both demand a compromise in the total amount. “The distinction of the compensation on account of GST implementation and Covid-19 is unconstitutional. The attorney general’s legal advice does not mention such a classification. Kerala does not accept this and the full compensation should be paid. We aren’t ready to make a compromise on the existing quantum of borrowings,” Isaac said in a FB post.

The total shortfall expected in GST revenue in this fiscal, after adjusting the expected cess collection, is `2.35 crore. One option is to provide a special window to the states, in consultation with the RBI, to borrow the estimated shortfall on account of the transition to the GST, ie, `97,000 crore. The state’s borrowing limit will be raised by 0.5 per cent under this proposal. The second option is to allow states to borrow the entire shortfall of `2.35 lakh crore under a special window facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India.

If left with the two modes put forward by the Centre on Thursday, the state is likely to opt for the second, sources in the Finance department said. “But it cannot be accepted per se. The borrowing limit should be recalculated considering the fall in GSDP due to Covid-19. The FRBM limit should be upped by at least 1.5 per cent points,” said an official with the finance ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST compensation Kerala
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp