Opposition is ready to face any legal action: Chennithala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: We are ready to face any legal cases for bringing the scams of the government to light, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala here on Friday. He was reacting to reporters’ queries on the statement of Law Minister A K Balan that legal action will be taken against Opposition parties for alleging involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta in the recent fire at the Secretariat.

Chennithala also said Kerala is not China to suppress the voice of Opposition parties and the media through undemocratic ways. “People no longer trust the Left government. After the recent developments in the state, people have begun to move away from it,” he said.

‘Some files missing from gutted building’

Kozhikode: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday alleged that some files were missing from the protocol office of the Secretariat building which caught fire. He told reporters that CM Pinarayi Vijayan was now embarrassed as the government’s manipulative activities were being exposed by the Opposition. “Fire at secretariat building is also a strange incident. The statement that a fan has triggered the mishap, in a centralized air-conditioned building, is ridiculous. NIA should investigate the incident and not the Chief Secretary,” he said. “Files don’t walk and burn itself. Rampant corruption is going on. Chief Minister himself is leading the loot,” he alleged.