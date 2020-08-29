STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Popular Finance fraud: Depositors lose Rs 2,000 crore

Daughters of company’s MD apprehended in New Delhi. Firm’s offices being searched

Published: 29th August 2020 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In one of the biggest-ever fraud cases of its kind, Popular Finance, the Konni-Vakayar-based non-banking finance firm, allegedly cheated depositors to the tune of around Rs 2,000 crore.

Following a nationwide alert sounded by KG Simon, district police chief, Rinu Maria Thomas and Riya Anna Thomas —daughters of the firm’s managing director and CEO Thomas Daniel — were apprehended at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport on Friday. Simon said a team led by Konni CI Rajesh was dispatched to New Delhi to bring them back and as per latest information, the arrested siblings will be flown back here on Saturday.

He said a special team led by Adoor DySP Binukumar is continuing searches at the Vakayar head office of the firm and bank accounts of the directors were frozen on the investigators’ request.The head office of the company was sealed on Friday on the orders of the Pathanamthitta sub-court following a petition filed by a depositor. 

Additionally, in what is seen a clear setback to the depositors, Thomas, who had been on the run for the last couple of days, has filed an insolvency petition. The company, which had a  total of 274 branches, including those in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai,  collected deposits ranging from Rs 1lakh to several crore rupees from about 1,500 depositors by offering high returns. 

Investors got wind of the fraud on Thursday after the firm’s Vakayar office downed its shutters. A former executive of the company, who didn’t want to be named, said there was no transparency in the firm’s operations. When the company was having  a chit fund, several hundred customers were denied timely payment even after maturity of the chit, he said. The company had been functioning without proper licence or clearance. However, the authorities failed to initiate follow-up action on complaints against the company, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fraud Popular Finance
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp