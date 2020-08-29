Private hospitals adopt revised discharge protocol

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The rapid surge in Covid cases, which has left the healthcare sector swamped, has forced a rethink on the treatment protocol. In a bid to ease the pressure on hospitals and first-line treatment centres, home care is being encouraged. And many private hospitals are actively pursuing this option in line with norms set by the state health department.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, a patient can be discharged after 10 days of the onset of symptoms, provided there is no fever for three days.

There is no need for testing prior to discharge, the guidelines say. “Globally, the standard care for asymptomatic Covid patients is home care. The risk of transmission is believed to be time-dependent (10 to 20 days from the onset of symptoms) rather than based on negative test results,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious diseases expert.

Estimates say that nearly 15 per cent of the beds in major private hospitals in Ernakulam district are currently occupied by Covid patients. The new discharge protocol, which aims to ensure beds for more Covid admissions and for critical patients, relies on using the state health department’s telemedicine programme to monitor patients after they are discharged. “A majority of asymptomatic patients can be monitored at their homes through the telemedicine facility,” said a doctor, on condition of anonymity, with a leading private hospital in Ernakulam.

“As per guidelines, we can discharge a Covid patient without a negative test result if the patient remains asymptomatic for the last five days. Once the patient and the family agree for discharge, the patient can be shifted home. Follow-up, monitoring and treatment suggestions from thereon can be taken care of by the health department by involving the primary health centres close to the patient’s home and using the telemedicine portal.” According to the doctor, around seven patients have been discharged so far from his hospital using this protocol.

“It is very difficult to convince patients about the system. For several reasons, many patients prefer to continue at the treatment facility till they test negative for Covid. But this new arrangement is great for their psychological well-being. It keeps cost of treatment low and yet ensures patient safety,” said the doctor.After ICMR revised the guidelines, the state government has also taken steps to facilitate home treatment of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients. Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr N K Kuttappan said the telemedicine facility is getting a good response.“We contact patients even after they are discharged and monitor their status. After discharge, we advise patients to isolate themselves for seven more days,” Dr Kuttappan said.