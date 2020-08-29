Secretariat fire: Balan warns of legal action against fake charges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the UDF and the BJP unleashing a major political campaign against the LDF government over the fire that broke out at the Secretariat, the government has launched its own counterattack. Law Minister AK Balan warned the Opposition of legal action if the latter did not withdraw its wrongful allegations against the government. “The Opposition should withdraw its false allegation that the fire was deliberate. Similarly, Union Minister V Muraleedharan and BJP state chief K Surendran should apologise as well. If not, the government will consider initiating legal action,” he said.

He also urged the media to be careful while carrying statements about such allegations. Warning the media, Balan said if media houses carry allegations made by political leaders without verifying it, the government will approach the Press Council of India. Currently, an investigation is on to find out which files were destroyed in the fire. Police will receive the forensic team’s report in two days.

‘Move to insult Oommen Chandy’

Balan also criticised the Opposition for its performance in the assembly. “They wanted to provoke the government and create a ruckus in the House. They were keen to egg on the Left to focus on the solar scam-related allegations against Oommen Chandy. This was part of a move to portray Chandy in bad light to create an impression that Chennithala is efficient. It was to keep Chandy away from the Opposition’s panel of CM,” he alleged.