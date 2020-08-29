'Smell the coffee' test for Kerala officials to skip quarantine after travel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government employees and people’s representatives returning after official visits to other states have been exempted from quarantine if they clear a self “coffee smell” test. An order issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta on Friday said that except those who are symptomatic, all officers returning from official travel within seven days need not be quarantined.

During the visit and travel, the officer shall take precautions like wearing masks, frequently using hand sanitisers or soaps, maintaining social distancing and avoiding congregations. On their return, they must do symptom surveillance themselves.

“In case of fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of smell/taste, breathlessness, they must do smell test - smell coffee and if no smell, contact DISHA-1056,” the circular reads.