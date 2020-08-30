Amid Covid, govt urges public to celebrate Onam with caution

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anticipating a spurt in Covid cases during the busy Onam season, the government has advised people to avoid social gatherings and restrict shopping and other outdoor activities during the festive period. In his media briefing on the Covid situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the present Covid situation is the natural stage of any epidemic. He reminded that Kerala was the first to report a Covid case in the country and also a state which is conducive for the spread of the viral disease.

Though contact transmission is high in the state, the daily cases are following a steady pattern. He said the caution exercised by the state was the reason for this phenomenon.The Chief Minister urged Keralites to avoid the customary practice of visiting houses of friends and relatives during Onam.

He cautioned people against taking children and the elderly for shopping. If possible, only one or two people from each household should go out for shopping, he reminded.Shopkeepers have been advised against keeping shutters down with shoppers inside and to discourage overcrowding. Selecting dresses after trial should be avoided and digital payment methods should be used, the Chief Minister said.

2,397 fresh Covid cases reported

As many as 2,397 fresh Covid cases were reported across the state on Saturday, even as 2,225 people were declared cured of the viral disease. Of 2,397 fresh Covid cases reported on Saturday, 2137 were through local contact, with the source of infection of 197 people remaining unknown. The rate of local transmission in worst-affected Thiruvananthapuram district continued to be alarming, constituting around 97 per cent of the total cases. Six deaths were officially confirmed as caused due to Covid on Saturday. Of the newly-infected, 68 came from abroad, while 126 were from other states. A total of 63 health workers were also infected on Saturday.

1.95L under observation

As many as 1.95 lakh people are under observation across the state. While 1.76 lakh are in houses or under institutional quarantine, 19,105 are under surveillance in hospitals. On Saturday alone, 2,363 people were admitted to various hospitals. The state has increased testing with as many as 34,988 samples sent for testing over a 24-hour period. While 15 new areas classified as Covid hotspots, 25 were removed from the list.