STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government rejects options suggested by Centre to tide over GST shortfall

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Centre not to impose the borrowing liability on the states. He listed three reasons for this.

Published: 30th August 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will not accept both the options put forward by the Central government to bridge the GST shortfall. In its feedback, the state will demand that the Central government should borrow funds on its own and hand over the eligible amount to the states in full.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Centre not to impose the borrowing liability on the states. He listed three reasons for this. "One, when the states borrow, they will have to pay 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent more interest as compared to the Centre. Second, there is uncertainty over raising the borrowing limit. If the limit is not upped in full consideration of the compensation amount, it will eat into the normally eligible borrowing sanction for the state," he said.

The third reason is that the compensation would differ among states and hence the borrowing limit for each state would be different. The CM said the classification of the shortfall as that "due to the GST implementation" and "COVID-19-led shortfall" is illegal and unconstitutional.

Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac said he has convened a meeting of finance ministers of states which share Kerala’s view. The meeting on Monday afternoon is to evolve a consensus on the feedback to be submitted within seven days. "Each state will submit its own memorandum but we are trying for a common approach and shared opinion," he said. 

Isaac said he expects the finance ministers of certain BJP states also to attend the meeting since they too had raised similar demands at the council meeting. Isaac said the Centre was worsening an issue which could have been settled amicably.

He said that the BJP government is challenging states whenever it gets an opportunity. The CPM state secretariat has called for a public protest against the Centre’s stand on the issue.

"The state is facing a big financial crisis due to the flood, other natural disasters and Covid-19 pandemic. If the Union government does not provide the eligible tax share to the states, it will derail the Covid-19 control activities, salary, pension and other expenses," it said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala GST compensation
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp