Kodikunnil apologises to Tharoor, gag order in Congress

Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, had supported the privatisation of the airport in the state capital, contrary to the state leadership’s stand.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after senior Congress leaders from the state launched an attack on Shashi Tharoor, MP, over his decision to join the dissenters and seek a leadership change in AICC, it was the charismatic parliamentarian who grew in stature on Saturday with more activists rallying behind him. Further, fellow MP Kodikunnil Suresh, who had called him a “guest artist”, apologised for his comments while KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, who himself had bayed for Tharoor’s blood, was forced to issue a gag order after realising the debate was getting out of his control.

After Sonia Gandhi had intervened in the letter issue, Tharoor had tweeted “the issue is behind us”. But he complained to the AICC leadership when state leaders continued to criticise him in public over his stand. With workers batting for and against the charismatic leader, Mullapally asked leaders to stop making public statements. At a time when the Congress has found a newfound vigour in its fight against the Left government, the debate over Tharoor is the last thing the party leadership wants.

Refrain from making public comments, leaders told

“As per the directive of the AICC leadership, I request all leaders not to make public statements on organisational matters. All leaders have the right to raise their views at the party forum as the Congress is known for its internal democracy. Those who love the party should stop making public statements,” said Mullappally. MLA P T Thomas and youth leaders K S Sabarinadhan and Eric Stephen had said Tharoor was an asset to the party. 

Interestingly, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien too was among the ‘group of 23’ that wrote to Sonia. Kurien’s stand was that if a member from the Gandhi family does not take up the party president post, then the party should identify a suitable candidate from outside. But the state leaders overlooked Kurien’s dissent. He was never targeted. But on Saturday, following the backlash on social media over his “guest artist” remark and reportedly after getting the message from New Delhi,  KPCC working president Kodikkunnil apologised to Tharoor through a Facebook post.

“I didn’t intend to personally attack Tharoor or defame him, or show him in poor light. Since I realise that my comments have hurt the feelings and sentiments of Tharoor, I wish to apologise for my comments. But Tharoor’s criticism of the incumbent AICC leadership can’t be tolerated,” said Kodikkunnil.

Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, had supported the privatisation of the airport in the state capital, contrary to the state leadership’s stand.With the UDF meeting scheduled to take place on September 3, the issue of Tharoor frequently contradicting the views of the state unit is expected to be discussed.

