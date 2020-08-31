STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

1K devotees to be allowed into Kerala's Guruvayur temple from September 10

Since Covid protocol and restrictions were in place, the ritual was conducted with minimum attendance inside the temple.

Published: 31st August 2020 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Guruvayur temple

Elephant parade at Guruvayur temple as part of Ekadasi festival

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Guruvayur Devaswom will allow devotees to enter the Sree Krishna temple in limited numbers from September 10. Devaswom administrator S V Sesir said 1,000 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple per day after they book their visit through the virtual queue system. “All devotees should follow social distancing and will be subjected to health screening before entering,” Sesir said.

The temple had banned devotees’ entry inside the temple after Covid cases surged across the state.
The Devaswom management committee also decided to increase the number of weddings allowed per day at the temple from the present 50 to 60.

Since there are a lot of ‘muhurtham’ (auspicious time) in the Malayalam month of Chingam, the temple had been receiving several requests to allow more weddings in a day.

Meanwhile, devotees on Sunday offered ‘Kazhchakula’ to Lord Krishna which is a ritual practised on Uthradam day.

Since Covid protocol and restrictions were in place, the ritual was conducted with minimum attendance inside the temple.

Chief priest Pazhayam Satheesan Namboothiri offered the first Kazhchakula followed by other priests. Special arrangements were made for devotees to offer ‘Kazhchakula’ outside the temple. Chengalikkodan bananas were used as the offering.

A portion of the offering was taken for various needs inside the temple while another portion was given to elephants in the Punnathoorkotta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guruvayur Devaswom Guruvayur temple devotees
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp