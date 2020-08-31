COVID-19: Kerala records 1530 fresh cases, seven more patients succumb to virus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala recorded 1530 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 1693 patients recovered. Seven more deaths were reported.

Of the 1530 cases, 1367 were through local transmission, while 54 were those who had returned from abroad and 80 were returnees from other states. The source of infection is unknown for 136 cases.

The seven deceased are Stelkes, 52, of Vettuthura in Thiruvananthapuram, Gunanani, 65, of Kanyakumari, Renani, 70, of Kollam, Alikoya, 66, of Kozhikode, John, 83, of Thirunala, Thiruvananthapuram, Suresh, 32, of Chaikottukonam, Thiruvananthapuram and JT Aboobacjer, 64, of Kozhikode.

With this, the total number of officially confirmed deaths has risen to 294.

Of the 1530 cases confirmed on Monday, 221 are from Thiruvananthapuram district while 219 are from Ernakulam. Two new hotspots were added on Monday.