STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Huge decline in number of driving license seekers in Kerala 

As per the report sourced from the Motor Vehicles Department, only 50,650 persons appeared for the online learner’s test ever since the department started the online test from June first week.

Published: 31st August 2020 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

An international driving licence aspirant undergoing test in Kakkanad. This image is used for representational purposes.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The fear of contracting COVID coupled with the lockdown forced several prospective seekers of driving licence to postpone their plans, resulting in their numbers plunging to a new low.

As per the report sourced from the Motor Vehicles Department, only 50,650 persons appeared for the online learner’s test ever since the department started the online test from June first week.

“The fear of Covid is said to be the major reason for the low number of candidates for the licence test. Due to the Covid protocol, driving schools are not conducting classes and it is also a reason for the low turnout. Most of them come for the test after month-long driving classes. Only those who are confident of clearing the driving tests without the help of others mostly apply for the learners’ test,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner.

Meanwhile, concerns over the efficiency of the online driving test have been allayed since nearly 3.8per cent of candidates failed in the online examination compared to the 1.36 per cent who had failed in the offline tests held last year. There are many who allege that the online method lacks a foolproof system to prevent malpractices during the test, which in turn erodes its credibility.

“ There were a few concerns over conducting online learner’s test but the failure percentage shows that it is also efficient. It is difficult to pinpoint whether malpractices are happening during the test. But we can evaluate the candidate during the driving test,” added Puthalath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
driving license driving license seekers
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp