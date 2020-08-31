STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerlala health department plans COVID-19 survivor studies, framework for treatment

Following reports of suspected re-infection from various parts of the state, the health department is said to be actively considering launching survivor studies over an extended period

Experts say that some signs of post-recovery can be confused with Covid-19 symptoms.

Experts say that some signs of post-recovery can be confused with Covid-19 symptoms. (Photo | EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Is there a relapse or recurrence of Covid-19 infection among people who had recovered from the disease? Following reports of suspected re-infection and post-Covid complications from various parts of the state, the health department is said to be actively considering launching survivor studies over an extended period. It is also planning to come up with a framework for post-Covid treatment.

At the same time, some pulmonologists of government medical colleges and bodies such as Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine (APCCM) point out that shortness of breath, sleeplessness, fatigue and others are being found commonly among the recovered. However, on the other side, experts say that some signs of post-recovery can be confused with Covid-19 symptoms.

“World over, there are discussions pertaining to post-Covid complications and re-infection. At the national level, some institutions had already come out with certain findings. In a state where the number of Covid-19 survivors is nearing 50,000, a follow-up study could be launched easily. Discussions in this regard are under way,” said an officer of the health department.

According to a pulmonologist of a government medical college, cases similar to re-infection are mostly reported from those who arrived from abroad. “They came here with a negative certificate. But later they developed some symptoms, and upon testing, they were found to be positive. It might be a case of re-infection. The role of different strains of the virus also can’t be ruled out,” said the pulmonologist.

Dr P S Shajahan, additional professor of pulmonary medicine, Government TD Medical  College Hospital, Alappuzha, and also the president-elect of APCCM said, “It might take time to understand the severity of post-Covid complications. International studies point out that among the recovered, there are chances of lung scarring (inhibiting the ability of lungs to take in air and process it into oxygen for blood) and pulmonary fibrosis (a wide range of lung diseases). But we are yet to come across such issues in the state.” According to him, the most common complaints that the survivors had to share are tiredness, fatigue, sleeplessness, lack of breathing satisfaction, anxiety and others.

Need to amend guidelines

Pointing to these aspects, there is a growing demand within the health department to amend the treatment guidelines for Covid-19 for addressing post-Covid complications also. “The health ministry, the other day, stated that they are in the process of gathering the data to develop guidelines for addressing post-Covid complications. The state could either wait for that or come out with guidelines of its own,” said a doctor who is part of government’s Covid-19 prevention and control programme.

At the same time, immunologists said as much remains unknown about the SARS-CoV-2 virus, even those who recovered from it should take extra precautions so as not to get re-infected and thereby sabotaging their path of recovery.

Post-Covid complications
Some pulmonologists point out that shortness of breath, sleeplessness, fatigue and others are being found commonly among the recovered.
Experts say that some signs of post-recovery can be confused with Covid-19 symptoms.

