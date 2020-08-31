PSC followed normal procedure: Chairman MK Sakeer on job aspirant's suicide case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Anu’s suicide, the Public Service Commission (PSC) issued a statement saying that the one-year validity of the rank list for the appointment of Civil Excise Officer was extended from April 7 to June 19 in the wake of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown.

The list originally expired in April this year as it was published on April 8, 2019. As many as 72 rank holders received advice memo within one year, two months and 12 days. Anu, who was in the general category in the reservation scheme and had got 77th rank, lost the chance as all available vacancies were filled.

The PSC said an average of 50 rank holders are receiving the advice memo every year. For the first time in the history of PSC, the rank list for the same post was extended up to three years from 2015 to 2018.

In that case, the rank list was published on August 3, 2015 and its validity was extended till August 2, 2018. As many as 148 rank holders got appointments from that list in three years.

Commission chairman M K Sakeer said there was no lapse from the part of PSC and the commission had followed the normal procedure.He also requested the media to not create controversy on this front.