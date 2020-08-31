STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rumblings in both factions of KC(M) on  Jose K Mani's entry rumors

Since the Jose faction is ousted from the UDF, they have decided to stay independent for the time being.

Published: 31st August 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 02:48 AM

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: While rumors are circulating that the CPM will give its nod for the entry of Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) into the LDF, the faction seems to be in a quandary. A section of leaders of Jose faction are keen on migrating to the LDF camp in view of the UDF’s tough stance while the others are still of the view that a return to the front is not a closed chapter. In a bid to discuss the current political scenario and the alliance with LDF, the faction has decided to convene a meeting of the steering committee next month, after Onam.

Since the Jose faction is ousted from the UDF, they have decided to stay independent for the time being. However, an article by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in the party’s mouthpiece saying that the party will take an appropriate decision if any outfit decides to come out of UDF has ignited the hopes of Jose and team as an initial bid in this direction was scuttled by the strong opposition from CPI, the second largest ally in the Left front.

A section of leaders are of the view that the KC(M) strongholds in Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts are known UDF bastions and, hence, a move to join hands with LDF will not bring any good to the party. The leaders have not reached a unified stand on the LDF entry in the current political situation when the gold smuggling row is raging as a few of them think that it might turn out to be a suicidal attempt. Besides, late K M Mani, the founder leader, was always known as a Left opponent.

Biji M Thomas, steering committee member of Jose faction, said party chairman Jose K Mani has called the steering committee meeting to discuss the entry into the LDF. “The exact date of the meeting has not been finalised. Senior leaders, state office-bearers and district presidents will attend the meeting which is tentatively scheduled after Onam,” said Biji.

Meanwhile, there are reports of resentment brewing in the P J Joseph faction as the party positions have not been allocated to the leaders who joined the party after the merger of Kerala Congress factions led by Johny Nelloor and Francis George in March this year. Nelloor, former chairman of KC (Jacob), joined hands with Joseph after disbanding the outfit while Francis George, former chairman of KC (Democratic) merged after parting ways with LDF. A section of leaders who had left KC (Jacob) along with Nelloor later returned to their earlier outfit.  

However, Nelloor dismissed the reports citing that the dispute regarding the election of chairman of KC(M) which is pending before the Election Commission and the Covid-19 spread have delayed the allocation of party posts. “KC(M) working chairman P J Joseph has already agreed to allocate appropriate positions to those who joined the party after the merger and there is no issue regarding this. Nobody has left KC(M) so far,” he added.

