Admin reforms panel recommends creation of project finance cell

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) has recommended the creation of a project financing and management cell in the planning department in a move to streamline infrastructure development in the state. The commission also recommended development of infrastructure in the state based on a master plan.

The commission, which submitted its latest report recently, said the newly created cell will have the responsibility to develop, update and maintain ‘Infrastructure Master Plan for Kerala’, besides acting as a “coordinating mechanism for finance department, KIIFB, State Planning Board and administrative departments in the government.

The project financing and management cell should also be capacitated to evaluate technical feasibility, financial viability, socio-economic benefits etc. of the projects. The cell should have the services of financial, legal, project management experts selected from government departments/institutions based on transparent criteria, on deputation for 3-5 years, the ARC report recommended.

Stating that infrastructure development in the state needs to be based on a master plan, the commission chaired by former chief minister V S Achuthanandan, said an implementation plan also needs to be prepared and strictly enforced as such master plans have an implementation time-frame of 20-30 years.

ARC also recommended that public works and local self-government departments need to take action within three months for systematic updating of information of all civil infrastructure and prepare a comprehensive database of assets.

“If the departments find it difficult to collect and compile data, outside agencies may be assigned to do the work as a one-time assignment,” the report said.The ARC suggested the departments, institutions to prepare land plan of each parcel of land in their possession including the extent of land utilised for construction of office buildings/other structures. “This shall be a one time exercise and can be done with the help of survey and land records department,” it said.