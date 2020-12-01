STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Admin reforms panel recommends creation of project finance cell

The commission also recommended development of infrastructure in the state based on a master plan.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) has recommended the creation of a project financing and management cell in the planning department in a move to streamline infrastructure development in the state. The commission also recommended development of infrastructure in the state based on a master plan.

The commission, which submitted its latest report recently, said the newly created cell will have the responsibility to develop, update and maintain ‘Infrastructure Master Plan for Kerala’, besides acting as a “coordinating mechanism for finance department, KIIFB, State Planning Board and administrative departments in the government.

The project financing and management cell should also be capacitated to evaluate technical feasibility, financial viability, socio-economic benefits etc. of the projects. The cell should have the services of financial, legal, project management experts selected from government departments/institutions based on transparent criteria, on deputation for 3-5 years, the ARC report recommended.

Stating that infrastructure development in the state needs to be based on a master plan, the commission chaired by former chief minister V S Achuthanandan, said an implementation plan also needs to be prepared and strictly enforced as such master plans have an implementation time-frame of 20-30 years.
ARC also recommended that public works and local self-government departments need to take action within three months for systematic updating of information of all civil infrastructure and prepare a comprehensive database of assets. 

“If the departments find it difficult to collect and compile data, outside agencies may be assigned to do the work as a one-time assignment,” the report said.The ARC suggested the departments, institutions to prepare land plan of each parcel of land in their possession including the extent of land utilised for construction of office buildings/other structures. “This shall be a one time exercise and can be done with the help of survey and land records department,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp