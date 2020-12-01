STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Announcers blow their own trumpet during Kerala local body poll campaigning

Announcers exhorting people to vote for particular candidates have proved to be a crowd-puller in the state during elections and have often taken centre stage.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Binu Rajappan aka Sneha Binu, the CPI candidate in Anchukudi ward of Kanjikuzhi grama panchayat, during his poll campaign. (Photo | EPS)

By  Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nammude priyankaranaya sthanarthikku ningalude manasakshiyude angeekaram rekhappeduthi vijyappikaname.’ (Cast your vote of conscience to our dear candidate and elect him).

Such an announcement has been a staple during any election, blaring from speakers and reverberating around localities.

Announcers exhorting people to vote for particular candidates have proved to be a crowd-puller in the state during elections and have often taken centre stage when campaigning reached its crescendo. 

So what happens when those behind the announcements become candidates themselves?

Anchukudi (ward 3) of Kanjikuzhi grama panchayat in Idukki is witnessing a rare battle as two candidates who are experienced announcers are using their skills to seek votes for themselves!

For the past 25 years, Binu Rajappan aka Sneha Binu could be seen sitting in the front seat of a campaign vehicle with a microphone on his hand and amazing voters in Idukki with his forceful exhortations in chaste Malayalam, while seeking votes for candidates – irrespective of which party or front they belonged to – during elections.

ALSO READ | These Muslim candidates gear up to fight polls on BJP tickets

This time, Binu is the lead announcer for his own campaign as a CPI candidate. 

“I have been an announcer for over 25 years. However, this is the first time I am contesting an election. CPI gave me a ticket as I am a familiar face among people. Anchukudi is a sitting seat of CPI and last time, its candidate won by over 300 votes. Hence, I am not worried about LDF’s victory,” said Binu, 44, who owns Sneha Sounds at Chelachuvadu, Kanjikuzhi. 

“I have made several announcements and watched various modes of campaigns. The only difference I feel this time is that I am campaigning for myself,” he said.

P M Shino alias Matha Manu, the candidate
fielded by Kerala Janapaksham, during
campaigning

On the other side is P M Shino alias Matha Manu, 32, who runs Matha Sounds, at Kanjikuzhi.

He is contesting as an independent candidate backed by MLA P C George’s Kerala Janapaksham.

He has been demonstrating his announcing skills during elections for nearly 10 years. 

He was an SFI worker while stdying in Government ITI, Kanjikuzhi. He decided to contest this time in protest against the negligence shown by the UDF and LDF towards development.

“The two fronts have come to power in Kanjikuzhi panchayat several times, but there are still no good roads here. I decided to contest to bring about a change,” said Shino.

ALSO READ | Kerala civic body polls: Political ideologies take back seat, only win matters in Kasaragod

“As an announcer, I used to announce different parties’ plans of building roads and bridges and bring development in the panchayat. However, they turned out to be hollow promises,” said Shino. UDF and NDA candidates are also in the fray in the ward.

