STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Be extra cautious of pandemic during elections, says Pinarayi

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the state crossed the six lakh-mark on Monday.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the state crossed the six lakh-mark on Monday. Though 90 per cent of the cases have recovered from the infection, the slow rate of recovery as compared to fresh cases persists to be a worry. The spike in cases in Idukki, Wayanad and Kottayam is another concern. 

Meanwhile, the state has started exploring the possibility of a vaccine development unit, which can be used for manufacturing other protein-based biologics and cancer drugs, besides deciding to stockpile protective gears like PPE kits, N95 masks, triple-layer medical masks, surgical gloves etc. It has given its nod to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited to procure items worth `38.50 crore.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his media briefing on Monday, said, “According to the stats, when compared to October, the active caseload has decreased by around 35,000. That means, on October 25, there were 97,000 active cases, whereas it has now come down to 62,000.” Despite the marked decrease in active cases, he expressed concern about the slow rate of recovery. 

He also highlighted the risks posed by the local body elections. “The candidates, those campaigning for them and polling officials should take utmost care in following the Covid protocol. It should be ensured that children, elderly and those with comorbidities stick to reverse quarantine,” he added. Mentioning about the vaccine development unit, he said the plan was to utilise the infrastructure of the newly setup Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) at Thonakkal. According to him, a committee headed by eminent virologist Jacob John has been constituted to conduct the feasibility study. 

Meanwhile, health department sources said that the five-member committee is to explore the possibility of setting up a vaccine manufacturing unit(s) and will operate with the drug manufacturing licence of pharmaceutical companies. Earlier, TNIE had reported that the committee might hold talks with the firms -- mainly Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila -- that claim to be developing a Covid vaccine and examine the possibility of setting up manufacturing units using their licence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan COVID 19 Local body polls
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp