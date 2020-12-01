Be extra cautious of pandemic during elections, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the state crossed the six lakh-mark on Monday. Though 90 per cent of the cases have recovered from the infection, the slow rate of recovery as compared to fresh cases persists to be a worry. The spike in cases in Idukki, Wayanad and Kottayam is another concern.

Meanwhile, the state has started exploring the possibility of a vaccine development unit, which can be used for manufacturing other protein-based biologics and cancer drugs, besides deciding to stockpile protective gears like PPE kits, N95 masks, triple-layer medical masks, surgical gloves etc. It has given its nod to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited to procure items worth `38.50 crore.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his media briefing on Monday, said, “According to the stats, when compared to October, the active caseload has decreased by around 35,000. That means, on October 25, there were 97,000 active cases, whereas it has now come down to 62,000.” Despite the marked decrease in active cases, he expressed concern about the slow rate of recovery.

He also highlighted the risks posed by the local body elections. “The candidates, those campaigning for them and polling officials should take utmost care in following the Covid protocol. It should be ensured that children, elderly and those with comorbidities stick to reverse quarantine,” he added. Mentioning about the vaccine development unit, he said the plan was to utilise the infrastructure of the newly setup Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) at Thonakkal. According to him, a committee headed by eminent virologist Jacob John has been constituted to conduct the feasibility study.

Meanwhile, health department sources said that the five-member committee is to explore the possibility of setting up a vaccine manufacturing unit(s) and will operate with the drug manufacturing licence of pharmaceutical companies. Earlier, TNIE had reported that the committee might hold talks with the firms -- mainly Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila -- that claim to be developing a Covid vaccine and examine the possibility of setting up manufacturing units using their licence.