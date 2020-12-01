STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Court avoids Swapna Suresh’s bid to do a Saritha Nair

Back in 2013, the then magistrate, while considering one of the solar scam cases, decided to record the statement of Saritha Nair.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Tony Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the current sensational case related to the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel seems to have certain similarities with the solar scam from a political angle, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Monday evaded a major controversy as the court of another had landed in the 2013 case. 

Back in 2013, the then magistrate, while considering one of the solar scam cases, decided to record the statement of Saritha Nair. On Monday, the court asked gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh to file her confidential submission through her lawyer.

When she was produced at the court, Swapna requested the court to record her submission. The judge asked her to come forward near the witness box. After coming before the witness box, she said she wanted to make a confidential submission.

However, the court asked her to file her submission through her lawyer. “If I record your submission, it will be a statement under Section 164 of CrPC. File it through your lawyer,” the court told her.

Interestingly, a similar incident occurred at the court in 2013 that kicked up a controversy which landed then ruling political leaders in the state in trouble. Saritha Nair, accused in the solar scam case, had requested the court to make a confidential submission.

The then additional chief judicial magistrate called Saritha to the chamber and recorded her statement. The magistrate later had to appear before the Justice (retired) G Sivarajan Commission to explain his decision to allow Saritha to make such a confidential submission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling case gold smuggling Saritha Nair solar scam
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp