STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Depression to become cyclone, red alert in four districts on Thursday

Extreme heavy rainfall predicted in T’Puram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha dists

Published: 01st December 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The depression formed over the south Bay of Bengal will intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and then a cyclonic storm by Tuesday night. The storm, after crossing the Sri Lankan coast, is expected to reach Kanyakumari by Thursday morning. The exact path of the storm would be known by Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha in Kerala and southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, warning of extreme heavy rainfall due to the effect of the weather system.

An orange alert has been sounded in Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts, warning of very heavy rainfall. The IMD has also sounded an orange alert in four southern districts on Wednesday and Friday. The wind speed would be around 45-65 km per hour gusting to 75 km/hour over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu- Kerala coasts from Wednesday forenoon for the subsequent 24 hours.

Kerala has suspended all fishing activities along its coast and asked all the fishing vessels that ventured into the sea to reach near safe shores before Monday midnight. The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal lay centred about 710 km eastsoutheast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 1,120 km east-southeast of Kanyakumari on Monday. It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Services of Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force sought

T’Puram: The state government has sought the service of Navy and Coast Guard in the wake of cyclone alert along the coast of Kerala. The Navy and Coast Guard were told to anchor their ships in the sea around 30 nautical miles off the coast to carry out rescue operations in case of emergency. The Air Force has been requested provide helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft. The state government will seek seven more teams of National Disaster Response Fund, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Control rooms have been set up in district and taluk levels. KSEB has been directed to deploy an expert team to carry out repair and restoration works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone red alert Kerala Heavy rainfall
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp