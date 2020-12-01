ED probing CM Raveendran reaches ULCCS headquarters

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) headquarters near Vadakara on Monday and spent two hours inspecting files, particularly income tax statements.

The visit is learnt to be in connection with the alleged role of the chief minister’s additional private secretary, CM Raveendran, in awarding project contracts for the ULCCS in the state and outside. Opposition parties have alleged that Raveendran, a native of Orkatteri near Vadakara, is the key person in helping the society land contracts flouting norms.

Though it is learnt that officers from the agency’s Kochi and Kozhikode zonal offices were in the team, ULCCS chairman Rameshan Paleri said only two officials turned up at the office. He added they reached the society office to check whether those involved in the recent cases being probed by the agency had got any links with the society or anyone in the society. “We replied “no”. The ED checked the society’s I-T statement.

The agency officials were satisfied with our reply. This is what had happened and no search or raid had taken place in our offices,” said Rameshan. The CPM-controlled ULCCS handles projects in road/ bridge construction, education, IT and tourism services.