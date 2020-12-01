STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala ambulance rape case: Medical records show no sign of sexual assault, accused driver pleads innocence

The prosecution alleged that the 19-year-old woman was subjected to sexual assault inside an ambulance while being shifted to a COVID care centre in Pathanamthitta

Published: 01st December 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Noufal, the ambulance driver from Kayamkulam who allegedly raped a COVID-19 patient while taking her to the hospital, on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking bail in the case. The sessions court in Pathanamthitta had dismissed his bail plea earlier.

The petition was filed through advocates Omar Salim and K Remiya Ramachandran. The High Court will consider the case on Wednesday.

The prosecution alleged that the 19-year-old woman was subjected to sexual assault inside an ambulance while being shifted to a COVID care centre in Pathanamthitta. The accused stopped the ambulance driven by him at a spot which is the proposed site for Aranmula Airport, then stepped into the back of the ambulance and locked the door, thus wrongfully restraining the woman, and thereafter committed rape, stated the police report.

The petition stated that there was no evidence in the medical report of the victim to substantiate the allegation of rape. The medical report stated that the hymen of the victim was intact and there was no sign of rape. The medical certificate was silent with respect to the bite injury alleged to have been inflicted by the accused.

The Supreme Court had stated that rape causes the greatest distress and humiliation to the victim but at the same time, a false allegation of rape can cause equal distress, humiliation and damage to the accused as well. The accused must also be protected against the possibility of false implication.

The petitioner also submitted that there was nothing on record to prove that the offence alleged was committed only on the ground that the victim was a member of the SC/ST community. Hence, the offences under sections 3 (i) (w) (i) and 3 (2) (v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 will not be attracted.

The petitioner submitted that he is in custody since September 6. The investigation into the case was completed and a final report was filed. Hence, further incarceration of the accused is not needed, stated the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kayamkulam Kerala Kerala High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp