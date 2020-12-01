STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body polls: Special postal ballots to be cast from Wednesday

As on 3pm Sunday, as many as 24,621 voters are eligible for special postal ballot.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

postal ballot, ballot paper

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Casting of special postal votes by electors, who are either Covid patients or are directed to be in quarantine, will begin from Wednesday, the State Election Commission has informed. The state poll panel, in coordination with the health department, has prepared a list of such voters in five districts that go to polls in the first phase (December 8).  

As on 3 pm Sunday, as many as 24,621 voters are eligible for special postal ballot. This includes 8,568 Covid positive patients and 16,053 people under quarantine.  The list of voters who are either COVID positive or in quarantine - known as Certified List (CL) - will be further updated and handed over to a team headed by a Special Polling Officer.

 A Special Assistant Polling Officer and a policeman will also be part of the team, which will start visiting houses of the special voters from December 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
postal ballot Local body polls
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp