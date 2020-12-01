Local body polls: Special postal ballots to be cast from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Casting of special postal votes by electors, who are either Covid patients or are directed to be in quarantine, will begin from Wednesday, the State Election Commission has informed. The state poll panel, in coordination with the health department, has prepared a list of such voters in five districts that go to polls in the first phase (December 8).

As on 3 pm Sunday, as many as 24,621 voters are eligible for special postal ballot. This includes 8,568 Covid positive patients and 16,053 people under quarantine. The list of voters who are either COVID positive or in quarantine - known as Certified List (CL) - will be further updated and handed over to a team headed by a Special Polling Officer.

A Special Assistant Polling Officer and a policeman will also be part of the team, which will start visiting houses of the special voters from December 2.