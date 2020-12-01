Now, CPM wants to leave Vigilance raid talk behind

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after a lightning inspection by the vigilance at KSFE offices created ripples within the ruling Left front, the CPM seems to be attempting to bury the hatchet.



Rejecting conspiracy theories, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the vigilance for what he termed “a usual procedure” and chose to play down the raid as routine lightening inspections.Being on the offensive for the past couple of days, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac too said there was no need for further discussion on the issue.

Though the CPM leadership did say the matter will be discussed, there’s a general feeling within the party that further discussions won’t serve any purpose. “There’s no point in taking this discussion forward. In effect, what may happen is that the report will be delayed. Once it’s submitted, it will follow the normal course of action. Keeping it alive will not serve the party’s interests, especially when we are facing the local body election” party sources said.

The raids were ordered by the vigilance director. Both the CM and Isaac came to know about it during the party secretariat meeting on Friday. Justifying the vigilance inspections, Pinarayi said the agency conducted raids when it came across irregularities. Only the director’s clearance is needed for lightening inspections.Listing out the 24 vigilance inspections during 2019 and seven in 2020, Pinarayi said it was not the first time that such checks were carried out.

Once the bureau gets confidential information about any irregularity, its intelligence wing will verify the same. If the information is found valid, then source reports are prepared. After the lightning inspections, the vigilance submits its report to the government. Once irregularities are found, then an internal enquiry and departmental or vigilance action is recommended against erring officials.

As far as KSFE is concerned, the officials came across certain lapses. There were concerns in the Vigilance that it would affect the KSFE’s financial status. Based on the recommendations by Kozhikode Northern region SP for state wide lightening inspections, the vigilance director issued an order for the inspection on November 10.

Internal audit finds no malpractice

T’Puram/P’thitta: The Kerala State Financial Enterprises’ internal audit in its 36 branches did not identify malpractices except for minor procedural errors, KSFE chairman Peelipose Thomas said on Monday. The audit was conducted in branches which the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had inspected on Friday.

“None of the findings of the vigilance were proved. The claim of fallow chits, that is chits with fewer subscribers than the sanctioned number, was completely false,” Thomas told TNIE. He is yet to receive an official communication on the vigilance findings, he said.

“The angle of possible misuse of chits for money laundering is not our concern because we are complying with all banking standards to avoid money laundering or benami operations. KYC is mandatory for opening all accounts, including chit accounts. Credit above Rs 2 lakh is accepted only as cheque payment. All remittances are through the customer’s bank account,” he said.