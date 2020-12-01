STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vigilance to investigate KSITIL appointments

Central agencies had found that Swapna got the job at Space Park using fake certificates and Sivasankar had allegedly used his influence.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna and Sandeep

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  state government has given the vigilance department the nod to probe the alleged irregularities in the appointments made by the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL). Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking an investigation after the appointment of Swapna Suresh — the key accused in the gold smuggling case — at the KSITIL’s Space Park project turned controversial.

The vigilance had launched a probe in October against the CM’s former principal secretary and IT secretary, M Sivasankar, over his involvement in KSITIL appointments. Central agencies had found that Swapna got the job at Space Park using fake certificates and Sivasankar had allegedly used his influence.

The state police too had launched a probe in August and indicted Swapna for “fraudulently” gaining employment at the Space Park by “faking” her certificates. The vigilance will probe whether KSITIL or the private placement consultancy it had contracted for such appointments had notified the job vacancy or fixed the requisite qualification as per government norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSITIL Swapna Suresh Vigilance
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp