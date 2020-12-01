Vigilance to investigate KSITIL appointments

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has given the vigilance department the nod to probe the alleged irregularities in the appointments made by the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL). Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking an investigation after the appointment of Swapna Suresh — the key accused in the gold smuggling case — at the KSITIL’s Space Park project turned controversial.

The vigilance had launched a probe in October against the CM’s former principal secretary and IT secretary, M Sivasankar, over his involvement in KSITIL appointments. Central agencies had found that Swapna got the job at Space Park using fake certificates and Sivasankar had allegedly used his influence.

The state police too had launched a probe in August and indicted Swapna for “fraudulently” gaining employment at the Space Park by “faking” her certificates. The vigilance will probe whether KSITIL or the private placement consultancy it had contracted for such appointments had notified the job vacancy or fixed the requisite qualification as per government norms.