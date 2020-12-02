Actor abduction case: After aide’s arrest, cops raid Ganesh’s residence

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Pathanapuram police raided the house of MLA KB Ganesh Kumar at Pathanapuram on Tuesday. The inspection was carried out on the instruction of Bekal police which had arrested his secretary recently in connection with the actor abduction case.Police had arrested the Kerala Congress (B) leader’s personal secretary Pradeep Kottathala on November 24 in connection with the actor abduction case.

As part of the investigation, after conducting a raid on Pradeep’s house at Kottarakkara with the help of the local police here, the MLA’s house and office were raided.The raid at Kottarakkara was carried out by a team headed by Joseph Leon, Kottarakkara station CI. He told TNIE that no significant evidence related to the case has been found from Pradeep’s house. Pradeep was arrested for threatening and trying to influence an approver in the case.